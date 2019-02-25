South Africa: A Whatsapp of Discontent - Gatvol and Viral On the City Fringes

analysis

When they get gatvol, South African communities take to the streets: they close main arterial roads by putting rocks across them; they protest in toyi-toying lines across streets or, at the extreme edges, they burn buses or trains. In Ward 58, the community takes to WhatsApp, spreading their unhappiness and making it viral with photographs of a ward failed by the DA. Part of Johannesburg's inner-city, Ward 58 is an example of how the party has failed many parts of City government, although the party's manifesto for 2019 is built on its good governance stripes.

The Democratic Alliance is excellent at governing in suburbs, but the experience in the Johannesburg inner city and in an area like Ward 58 shows that it has not yet broken its traditional methods to make good in often poorer and black areas.

WhatsApp has become a vital tool of communication between the government and the governed. In Ward 58's case, it is no different. Local councillor Alex Christians says he is on 70 WhatsApp groups to try to keep a grip on a difficult ward because it is big and failing on what the community assesses to be 11 different measurements of good governance....