South Africa: The Good People of SAPS Operate in the Shadow of Corrupt Seniors

In the weeks to come, as IPID head Robert McBride prepares to testify at the Zondo Commission, there will be a deluge of disclosures of the deep and endemic rot in the SAPS. Top leadership is implicated, as are many senior officers. These officials cast a long and grim shadow over thousands of ordinary members of the SAPS who risk their lives daily, serving fellow citizens. We should stand with them.

Thousands of police officers in South Africa earn about R14,000 a month. Many work, long, gruelling hours out of under-resourced police stations. You would be hard-pressed in many of these stations to find even 20th-century hardware such as a photocopier or a fax machine. A landline, sure, but often busy.

There are stations so poor they don't have paper for their printing machines, never mind the toilets.

These are men and women who inhabit a twilight zone between the criminal underworld and what passes for the rest of us as a "normal" life, whatever that may be. Too many of their colleagues have fallen prey to this underworld, the temptation it offers and provides, especially if your superiors and seniors are visibly on the take.

