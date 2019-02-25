Nigeria: Govt Restates Commitment to Promotion of Healthy Working Condition for Nigerian Workers

The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, Mrs Ibukun Odusote, has expressed the Ministry's commitment to the promotion of healthy working conditions for Nigerian workers in line with International Labour Standards.

Odusote stated this while declaring open a three-day workshop on Report Rendition on International Labour Organisation (ILO) Unratified Conventions and Recommendations in Abuja.

The Permanent Secretary emphasized that the Federal Government recognised that a stable and harmonious industrial relations climate and decent work for all are critical instruments for the realisation of the goals and targets of the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in terms of job creation, improved livelihoods and sustainable development in Nigeria.

She urged participants to avail themselves of the opportunity provided by the workshop to broaden their knowledge on labour matters.

"The responses to be compiled by the various Ministries, Department and Agencies as well as the social partners gathered here will go a long way in charting the way forward with regards to current and emergent trends and employment arrangements which have gained great relevance with the transformation of the world of work as a result of globalisation.

"This workshop is therefore directed at developing and strengthening the capacity of focal persons within the Ministries and Social Partners to effectively report on ILO Unratified Conventions. I therefore enjoin all participants to seize this opportunity and utilize it to their full advantage," she said.

Earlier, in his remarks, the Director, Productivity Measurement and Labour Standards, Eyewumi Neburagho said that the workshop was aimed at developing the capacity of focal officers to know the relevance of effective reporting of ILO instruments, believing that if this objective was met, Nigeria's reports would be developed according to the international best standard.

In their separate remarks, the representatives of the Nigerian Employers Consultative Association (NECA), Mr Adewale Oyerinde, Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Com. Benson Upah and Trade Union Congress (TUC), Com. Musa Lawal appreciated the Ministry for the workshop , pledging their support at ensuring prompt report rendition to the International Labour Organisation.