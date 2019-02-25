South Africa: Zizi Kodwa Accusation Could Be the Start of an All-Out War

analysis

At the weekend the deputy secretary-general of the ANC, Jessie Duarte, confirmed in a televised press conference that the party's head of Presidency and acting national spokesperson, Zizi Kodwa, had been accused of rape. The immediate reaction was one of shock. Then came questions around the possibility of political machinations. Again, right in time for the 2019 elections.

From his side, Zizi Kodwa has issued a statement strongly denying the claim, and saying that it is all about politics. This, the newest episode, certainly arrives in the space where claims of sexual assaults could be weaponised and used as a political tool. It may also suggest that the ANC is actually even more deeply divided than was previously thought, and that the various groups and factions are not going to pause their in-fighting for the elections, not this time. It appears that the 2019 elections could be the dirtiest so far in democratic South Africa.

On Saturday evening, the ANC called a press conference to address issues around developments in its North West province. Deputy secretary-general of the ANC, Jessie Duarte, confirmed that a decision had been taken to merge the provincial executive committee led by former North West Premier...