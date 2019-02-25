Uganda: 3 Children Die As Heavy Rains Hit Buikwe

Buikwe — At least three children have been confirmed dead following heavy rains that swept through Bugoba A Village, Nyenga Division, Njeru municipality in Buikwe District on Saturday morning.

According to Mr Godfrey Mukama, the deceased include; Shiran Nanyonjo 8, Rahimu Ruzokyera 4, and Rahufu Barigeya 2.

"The heavy rain started at around 3 am and the wall of our neighbour's house collapsed, hitting the side of the house where children were sleeping. By the time I alerted residents for help, the toddlers had already breathed their last," Mr Mukama, the father of the deceased said.

The Sezibwe regional police spokesperson confirmed the incident, six other residents escaped with injuries of varying degrees and are admitted at St. Francis Buikwe hospital where they are receiving treatment.

"Three children have died instantly and their bodies have been taken to Jinja Regional Referral hospital for post-mortem," She said.

The heavy storms have left over 200 families homeless, plantations and gardens destroyed. One primary school --Kiwanyi Church Of Uganda also collapsed.

According to Rodgers Owino, the village chairperson Bugoba A, Kiwanyi Church of Uganda Primary School was the only primary school.

"We appeal to government to swiftly come to our rescue and rebuild the school because we have nowhere to take our children who," he said

Mr Yasin Kyazze, the Njeru Municipality mayor regretted the calamity calling upon the Minister for Disaster Preparedness to assist the affected households reconstruct their houses and also get them food.