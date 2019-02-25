South Africa: A Budget Lesson From Fertilising Plants

opinion

Tito Mboweni's first Budget was designed to please the mainstream but others will argue it was too conservative and too focused on cutting spending in a way that could contract us into deeper economic stagnation.

South Africa is establishing a tradition of bringing in to Parliament symbolic plants or agricultural produce. Former minister Trevor Manuel gave plums to MPs. Present Finance Minister Tito Mboweni brandished an aloe, aloe ferox, in a pot, in giving his Budget speech.

Mboweni pointed out the plant had "a long history of medicinal use. It is resilient, sturdy and drought resistant". In other words, it was symbolic of a hard-times Budget, not the first we've seen in recent years.

It was indeed a tough Budget, with stealth tax and fuel tax increases on the one hand and cuts to the public service wage bill on the other. Looking at that plant, I remembered a line from Athol Fugard's play, A Lesson from Aloes.

In the play, the main protagonist Piet, an aloe collector, is concerned the roots of one of his beloved plants, confined in a tin "... are going to crawl around inside ... . and tie themselves into knots looking for the space...