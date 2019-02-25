Botswana: Syndicates Move South - Botswana President Calls It Fake News

analysis

A report by Elephants Without Borders claiming 'a significant poaching outbreak is ongoing in at least four distinct hotspots' in Botswana has provoked government ire.

Anyone who saw the results of the 2014 Great African Elephant Census knew it was only a matter of time before the poaching tsunami hit Botswana.

The census led by Elephants Without Borders (EWB) was a shocker: Africa is losing elephants to poachers at an average of one every 15 minutes. There are only 415,000 savanna elephants left - down from several million a century ago and over a million in the 1970s.

International poaching syndicates - having wiped out large numbers of elephants in central, west and east Africa - are moving south, and the latest census of Northern Botswana by EWB has confirmed this.

It found the poaching of elephants in Botswana had increased dramatically and that the outbreak was the largest recorded since the 1970s. It suggests that the world's largest elephant population may be at risk.

The first week of the survey, EWB head Dr Mike Chase raised concerns with the appropriate authorities and, throughout the survey, continued to alert the government as to the alarming number of carcasses and evidence...