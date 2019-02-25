Botswana/Angola: Committe Put Finishing Touches to Zebras, Angola Game

Francistown — Chairperson of the Local Organising Committee (LOC) preparing for the Total 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) game between the Zebras and the Palanchas Negroes of Angola has called for spirited marketing of the game to attract hordes of supporters.

The game, which is the Zebras last fixture in its AFCON campaign, is slated for Francistown Sport Complex on March 22.

The Zebras is trailing in Group I with only one point and one goal in a group that also includes Mauritania and Burkina Faso.

Speaking during a meeting recently to give an update on the preparations, Fanyana Fish, who is also vice chairperson of Francistown Football Association- North Region, pleaded with the Department of Building and Engineering Services (DBES) to attend to all outstanding maintenance issues at the stadium as early as possible.

He said this following a briefing by DBES' official, Kabelo Botshabelo, who brought the defects at the sports complex to the attention of the LOC.

Francistown city council bye-law superintendent, Joshua Lekula stated that their role at the game would be to ensure that there would be no sale of alcohol at the stadium during the game. He stressed that it was illegal for soccer enthusiasts to get into the stadium with alcohol.

Lekula also advised LOC members to ensure that there were strategic points away from the stadium where tickets for the game could be sourced from so as to avoid ugly scenes such as stampedes on match day.

Tshupafalo Sedimo from Fire Department promised the committee that the department would be ready for any emergency that might occur during the game.

However, he pleaded with the committee to find fire engine operators adequate parking space at the stadium, as they often struggled to find parking space.

Transport officer from Central Transport Organisation, Thatayaone Kalowa also assured the committee that plans were at an advanced stage to ensure transport was available for all the officials. A thorny issue that the whole LOC agreed needed tackling forthwith was that of VIP's who have a tendency of bringing along with them many people than allowed; something they said congested the VIP section.

To this end, the committee has resolved to be firm this time around and deny uninvited people entry into the VIP section.

<i>Source : BOPA</i>