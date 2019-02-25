Botswana: Constitution Review Imminent

Photo: The Patriot

Vice President Mokgweetsi Masisi

Tlokweng — Time is ripe for Botswana's constitution to be reviewed, President Dr Mokgweetsi Masisi has said.

Addressing Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) South East regional congress in Tlokweng on February 23, he said since the party had been in power for so long, it was about time to consider review of the constitution.

"It is a promise I want us to put in our manifesto and it is a promise we will deliver on because we are the most competent party to lead the review of the constitution," he said.

President Masisi also appealed to party members to remain resolute in their mandate to keep the party in power in the general elections.

"Coming from 46 per cent in the last election, with only a few months to run the race to elections, I am focused on the 2019 elections and I want this party to win," he said. He said he chose Mr Slumber Tsogwane as his Vice President and party chairman because he had all the requisites of leadership.

"Slumber is a definition of stability and in Parliament he is a powerful defender of the BDP," he said.

Dr Masisi said it was important for the party to remain stable and adjust to change.

He informed democrats that since his assumption to Presidency, consultation had been a priority, adding that it was the cornerstone of democracy. Dr Masisi further said employment creation topped list of his priorities and that government was exploring opportunities as well as come up with ideas to ensure that the economy was driven by modern resources.

He also said it was about time the country developed a coal strategy and use coal reserves to create employment.

"Through the ministry of minerals, we are also going to develop a copper strategy that will bring about the value chain of copper as well as strengthening our diamond strategy so that Botswana forever remains with DNA of diamonds.

I want our diamonds to be married forever," he said.

On other issues, he said, he was keen to see Batswana participating more in the country's economy, particularly in the tourism sector.

"I demand that we have our space in this sector," he said.

Dr Masisi also appealed to democrats to remain united and reminded them that they had every reason to win the 2019 elections, owing to the instability in the opposition parties. He urged them to shun tribalism and not to corrupt party members who lost in the primary elections to become disillusioned, adding that even when they differed, they should not allow their differences to break them apart. President Masisi appealed to democrats to support him and not to bring about a shock to BDP tradition.

However, he revealed that he was not afraid to be challenged and that he wanted to seek a fresh mandate that would obliterate the negativity surrounding his leadership.

Chairperson of South East region, Mr Odirile Motlhale, said it was disturbing that the South-East region lost in all the constituencies in the previous election, adding that members should work hard to win the upcoming national elections.

Mr Motlhale appealed to democrats to revisit the party constitution to inform themselves about what their membership stood for. He said preamble of the party constitution clearly stated that BDP intended to continue being a constructive organisation where participatory democracy shall be maintained.

Thus, he said their membership was a voluntary desire, hence members should accept the party policies and own its principles.

The congress which comprised delegates from Tlokweng, Ramotswa, Mochudi East and Mochudi West constituencies, was among other things convened to endorse party president in preparation for the upcoming party special congress billed for Kang on April 5.

<i>Source : BOPA</i>