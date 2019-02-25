Botswana: Sport Vital for Mental, Physical Development

Palapye — Deputy permanent secretary in the office of the Permanent Secretary to the President, Ernest Phiri has praised Botswana Tennis Association (BTA) for donating tennis equipment including ratchets, tennis balls and nets to Lecheng Primary School on February 23.

Phiri said the equipment would benefit the children by helping them identify their talent in learning new sport.

Phiri said sport promoted mental and physical development; hence it was important in the upbringing of children.

"Sport helps children interact well with others, instils discipline, team spirit, cooperation and good decision making," he said.

He pleaded with parents to give children a chance to be involved in sport while at the same time striking a balance between academics and sport.

Children, he said had the right to play adding that they should be given a chance to explore different sporting codes to realise their talents.

Also, he said it was possible to earn a living through tennis adding that through sport, the economy could be diversified.

"No one can show their capabilities without the necessary equipment, therefore, having the right equipment will reveal their talents," he said.

He applauded BTA, Commoflow Botswana and Majestic Five Hotel for helping government grow sport.

He also acknowledged BTA vice president, Oaitse Thipe, who had been a professional coach in America, for playing an important role in developing tennis in Botswana.

BTA has produced professional tennis players such as the retired Tapiwa Marobela, Denzel Seetso, Leloba Seitshiro and Petrus Molefe, who is currently a coach.

Meanwhile, Phiri pointed out that coaching clinics would be conducted around the region to teach children that in sport, 'you win with class and lose with dignity'. For his part, Thipe said the mission of the association was to introduce the sport countrywide from grassroots level.

The Palapye sub-regional office representative, principal education officer, Onalethata Thitoyamore said developing children in sport was developing the country.

She said most of the sport stars hailed from Tswapong region.She added that Lecheng primary was a school of excellence in sport, as it always obtained first position at zonal and regional competitions in football and volleyball.

She said the school also performed well in BOPSSA competitons.

<i>Source : BOPA</i>