Namibia: Stormers Nail Lions With Last Gasp Try

The DHL Stormers stunned the Emirates Lions with a last-gasp try in their Vodacom Super Rugby derby in Cape Town on Saturday afternoon, the Cell C Sharks notched up their second win in a row when they defeated the Blues in Durban, while the Jaguares defeated the Bulls in the final fixture of this weekend's second round action.

Replacement Curwin Bosch scored an intercept try in the last few minutes to secure a second straight bonus-point win for the Sharks who beat the Blues 26-7 in Durban.

The home side gave a good attacking and defensive display in the first half which allowed them to build a deserved 19-0 lead at the break.

Aphelele Fassi, Robert du Preez and Akker van der Merwe each scored a try in the opening half that was marked by some slick handling and strong mauling by the coastal outfit.

The visiting Blues played much better in the second half and scored their only try through replacement Tanielu Tele'a, while fly half Oteri Black also had a try disallowed.

Ruan Botha was yellow-carded in the 77th minute but the hosts were able to hold onto their lead for their second win.

In Cape Town, the Stormers stunned the Lions in a thriller as Herschel Jantjies scored the match-winning try seven minutes into added time to snatch a 19-17 victory.

The Lions led 14-6 at halftime through converted tries from Kwagga Smith and skipper Warren Whiteley. The reliable boot of SP Marais kept the home side in the match with four successful penalties and although they didn't have things their own way for much of the game, they managed to keep within touching distance of the visitors.

In the last play of the match in stoppage time, Jantjies, who had come onto the pitch to replace scrumhalf Jano Vermaak, burst through a gap in the defence to score the try that brought the Stormers level. Marais kicked the winning points with his easy conversion to secure a stunning turnaround win for the jubilant Capetonians.

The Bulls travelled to Argentina high on confidence on the back of a superb win over the Stormers last weekend, but they were brought down to earth in the soggy conditions of Buenos Aires where the Jaguares scored a 27-12 bonus-point win.

The home team scored three tries in front of their appreciative crowd while the visitors made too many handling errors which prevented them from crossing the line. The Jaguares led 7-3 at halftime.

Matias Orlando, Rodrigo Bruni and Bautista Delguy each dotted down, while Joaquin Diaz Bonilla contributed 12 points with three conversions and two penalties. The Bulls' points came via the boot of Handre Pollard who slotted four penalties.

The results of other Super Rugby matches over the weekend were as follows:

Canterbury Crusaders 38 Wellington Hurricanes 22

ACT Brumbies 54 Waikato Chiefs 17

Otago Highlanders 36 Queensland Reds 31

Japan Sunwolves 30 NSW Waratahs 31. - Nampa-ANA