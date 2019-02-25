25 February 2019

South Africa: Man Missing After Falling From Rocks Into Sea Near Gordon's Bay

A man is still missing after falling off rocks into the surf near to Dappat Se Gat, between Gordon's Bay and Kleinmond on Sunday evening.

According to Alan Meiklejohn, NSRI Gordon's Bay station commander, NSRI Gordon's Bay duty crew were activated by the Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) following eyewitness reports of the incident at around 18:08.

"The sea rescue craft Spirit of Surfski was launched and our NSRI rescue vehicle, the SA Police Services, WC Government Health EMS rescue squad, CoCT (City of Cape Town) Fire and Rescue Services Dive Unit, CoCT Lifesaving lifeguards from Koegelbaai, GB Med Sec ambulance services, ER24 ambulance services and the EMS/AMS skymed rescue helicopter responded.

"On arrival on the scene it was confirmed that a 25-year-old male from Zimbabwe, living in Cape Town, was missing in the surf."

Despite an extensive air, sea and shoreline search no sign of the man has been found and a police dive unit will continue in an ongoing search operation, Meiklejohn said.

Family of the missing man are being supported by police and the NSRI.

South Africa

