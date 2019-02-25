Namibia: Wanderers, Old Boys Go Further Ahead

WANDERERS and Windhoek High School Old Boys both recorded big victories in the Cricket Premier League on Saturday to pull further away from the chasing pack.

Wanderers beat CCD Tigers by 102 runs on their home field in Pionierspark, while Old Boys thrashed Welwitschia by 178 runs at the Sparta ground in Walvis Bay.

Wanderers won the toss and elected to bat and despite the early dismissal of Karl Birkenstock for six runs, fellow opener Wessel Myburgh led a fine revival.

He put on 36 runs for the second wicket with Gerrie Snyman before the latter was out for 18, and then put on 38 with Jan Frylinck before being run out for a top score of 56, which came off 68 balls and included seven fours and one six.

Shortly after Myburgh's dismissal, Ruben van den Berg dismissed Frylinck (16) and Nicolaas Scholtz (one) in quick succession to reduce Wanderers to 103 for five wickets, but JJ Smit led a fine revival by the middle and lower order.

He went on to score 46 before being dismissed off Pikky Ya France's bowling, while Bernard Scholtz added 11 and Tiaan Gerber 16 further down the order before the whole team was out for 184 runs.

Ya France was CCD's top bowler, taking five wickets for 27 runs off 9,1 overs, while Ruben van den Berg took 2/18.

CCD were immediately in trouble when Karl Birkenstock dismissed both their openers (Joshuan Julius for one and Ya France for five) and when Bernard Scholtz trapped Percy Katyora LBW for seven they were struggling at 22 for three wickets.

They could not recover as the wickets continued to tumble. Only Norbert Manyande with 19 and Rene Were with 18 managed to reach double figures before the whole team was out for 82.

Michael Durandt was Wanderers' best bowler, taking four wickets for 15 runs, while Birkenstock took 2/6 and Gerrie Snyman 2/17.

At the coast, Old Boys recorded an emphatic victory against Welwitschia after a fine display by their top order batsmen.

Gerhard Erasmus led the way with his second century in successive matches, scoring 118 off 123 balls, which included five sixes and eight fours.

JB Burger added 45 off 55 balls and Malan Kruger 51 off 46 balls as Old Boys built up a big total of 305 for six wickets off their 50 overs.

Scott Winburn was Welwitschia's best bowler with three wickets for 38 runs. Welwitschia got off to a steady start as Winborn and Lauritz Haccou put on 36 runs for the first wicket, but Haccou's dismissal for 25 started a slide from which they could not recover.

The only other batsmen who reached double figures were Winborn (29), Shalako Groenewald (19) and Rico Mans (11) before the whole team was out for 127.

Vernon Cloete was Old Boys' best bowler, taking three wickets for 23 runs, while Gerhard Erasmus took 2/8 and Zhivago Groenewald 2/19.

Wanderers and Old Boys now lead the log with 24 points from seven matches each, while CCD are third on 12 points from seven matches.

In another friendly match on Saturday, Namibia u19 beat United by 38 runs.

Namibia u19 scored 201 off their 50 overs, with Ramon Wilmot scoring 53, Matthew de Gouveia 34, Etienne Beukes 33 and JC Balt 29.

Jan Ivan van Dyk was United's best bowler with four wickets for 19 runs, while Christopher Coombe took 2/32 and Danie van Schoor 2/33.

In United's innings, Henry Olivier was dismissed early for a duck but the rest of their top order batsmen got amongst the runs as they chased down the target.

Lohan Louwrens led the way with 65 off 76 balls, while Danie van Schoor added 33 and Danie van Dyk 27, but they fell behind the run rate and could only score 163 for seven wickets off their 50 overs.

Etienne Beukes (3/35) and Renier Bosman (3/42) were the u19 team's best bowlers.