South Africa: 'Follow Home' Suspects to Appear in Court for Armed Robbery and Possession of Unlicensed Firearm

Two men aged between 28 and 30 are expected to appear before the Nelspruit Magistrate's Court tomorrow, Monday, 25 February 2019, on charges of armed robbery and illegal possession of a firearm.

Their appearance follows after an incident that occurred on Friday 23 February 2019, where the suspects allegedly robbed a man of an undisclosed amount of cash. The victim, accompanied by his friends had apparently just withdrawn money when the suspects who were a group of four at the time, driving a black Audi sedan with false registration number, followed him to his residence. Upon arrival, they were ambushed and threatened with firearms by the suspects who then carried out the robbery before fleeing.

The victim called the police, who responded swiftly, chased the suspects with the assistance of private security guards and eventually caught up with them (suspects) at Nelspruit Crossing Shopping Centre. They then arrested the two whilst the other two managed to escape and further recovered some cash, a 9mm pistol, 50 live ammunition and a toy gun.

The Provincial Commissioner of the police in Mpumalanga Lieutenant General Mondli Zuma, is thrilled with the sterling work done by the members as well as private security officers who are always available to fight crime, he urged them to continue removing bad elements from society.

Anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the outstanding suspects should please contact Colonel Ernest Maoka at 082 318 9843, or the SAPS Crime Stop number 08600 10111.