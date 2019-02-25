Malawi: District Commissioners Urged Not to Politicize Relief Food Items

Dowa — District Commissioners (DCs) from Central and Northern regions have been asked not to politicize food relief items as the distribution exercise is being conducted ahead of May 21 tripartite elections.

Minister of Homeland Security, Nicholas Dausi said this in Mponela when he presided over stakeholders coordinating meeting for the 2018/19 Lean Season Food Insecurity Response Program.

"We are asking everyone taking part in food distribution to exercise neutrality, for the DCs, we are urging them not to allow politicians take advantage of the relief food items for campaigning. The government of Malawi wants the food aid to reach the intended beneficiaries regardless of differences in political affiliations," said Dausi.

Commenting on food aid for asylum seekers and refugees, Dausi said the government has 3.3 Million vulnerable Malawians to be taken care of and the number is increasing making it hard to extend the assistance to refugees and asylum seekers.

"As you are aware several parts of the country were hit by floods and hailstorm which has contributed to an increase in number of beneficiaries on top of the people that were earmarked for assistance. Though we have an obligation to assist the refugees and asylum seekers, we are desperately serving Malawians who are in dire need of food across the country," said Dausi.

Speaking earlier, World Food Program (WFP) Head of Programs, Benard Quardo commended government of Malawi for taking full responsibility in provision of assistance to those affected.

He further agreed with the Minister saying the current assistance is targeting Malawian population and not refugees and asylum seekers.

"The Lean Season Response and the MVAC response do not cover refugees and asylum seekers, the response targets Malawian population. Yes the government of Malawi has an obligation to support them but that will be looked into outside the lean season response.

In terms of progress as we all know the response started late therefore there were some delays; however, we have seen remarkable progress in reaching the intended beneficiaries," said Quardo.

The meeting that brought together officials from the Department of Disaster and Management Affairs (DoDMA), Humanitarian partners and 14 district councils from the northern and central regions was organized with an aim of discussing the progress made, challenges being encountered in the implementation of the 2018/19 Lean Season Food Insecurity Response Program and how best to proceed with the Program.

In the 2018/19 Lean Season Food Insecurity Response Program, the government committed over 138,000 metric tons of maize worth over MK20.8 billion and MK3.5 billion for logistical and operational costs for the distribution of the relief maize.