Malawi: Misa Malawi Mourns Journalist Thoko Zulu

Nkhotakota — Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA) Malawi chapter on Saturday joined Nkhotakota Radio in mourning the death of Nkhotakota journalist, Thoko Zulu who died on Friday at Nkhotakota District Hospital.

MISA Malawi Chairperson, Teresa Ndanga through a statement said the chapter is saddened by the death of Zulu who until his death was producer and news editor for Nkhotakota Community Radio Station.

"Zulu was a dedicated MISA Malawi member and worked very hard for over 11 years to see Nkhotakota Community Radio grow. His hardworking spirit saw him rising from a junior reporter to an Editor of one of the most successful Community Radio Stations in Malawi.

"Zulu joined the station in October 2007 as a news and radio presenter where he was promoted to the position of sub editor in 2012 before becoming an editor in 2015," Ndanga said in the statement.

His burial took place on Sunday, February 24, 2019 at Mgomba Village in the area of Traditional Authority (T/A) Malengachanzi in the district.

Zulu died at the age of 37 and he is survived by a wife and two children.