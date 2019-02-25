Nigeria: Ahmed Musa Happy to Comeback After Injury

Super Eagles manager Gernot Rohr has been handed an injury boost by Ahmed Musa, with the winger coming through his comeback game unscathed last weekend.

The Nigeria international's last game for Al Nassr was against Al-Jndal in the King's Cup on January 3 prior to weekend's tie against Al Feiha.

Musa was introduced in the 78th minute as replacement for Hamdallah, who grabbed the winning goal from the spot midway through the second half in the 1-0 victory vs Al Feiha.

Writing on social media after the game, Musa stated: "Important win mates! Good to be back on the pitch. Thank to all the fans for your prayers !"

Musa has now played 15 matches in the Saudi Professional League since he was recruited from Leicester City last summer, scoring 5 goals while providing four assists.

The 26-year-old captained the Super Eagles in their last five international fixtures and had a hand in four goals (2 goals, 2 assists).