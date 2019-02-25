South Africa: Banyana Banyana Arrive Safely in Cyprus

25 February 2019 - After a 17-hour flight from Johannesburg via Dubai, Sasol-sponsored Banyana Banyana arrived safely on Sunday (24 February 2019) in Ayia Napa, their base in Cyprus during the Cyprus Women's Cup.

Following a few training sessions in South Africa, Desiree Ellis' charges wil continue their preparations on Monday afternoon (25 February) in Cyprus.

They have been drawn in Group A and will face Finland in their opening match on Wednesday, 27 February.

They wil then face the Czech Republic and round off the group stages with a fixture against Korea DPR.

The Cyprus Women's Cup, which is an invitational 12-nation women's football tournament held annually in Cyprus, runs from 27 February to 6 March.

South Africa finished in sixth place last year.

Banyana Banyana are using the event as preparations for the FIFA Women's World Cup scheduled to be played in France from 7 June to 7 July.

BANYANA BANYANA CYPRUS CUP FIXTURES:

27 February 2019

South Africa vs Finland 13h00

North Korea vs Czech Republic 18h00

1 March 2019

Finland vs Czech Republic 13h00

South Africa vs North Korea 18h00

4 March 2019

Czech Republic vs South Africa 13h00

Finland vs North Korea 18h00