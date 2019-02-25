Zimbabwe: Prioritise Cleanliness - First Lady

First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa yesterday said people should start practicing hygiene within their homes before they go elsewhere as the country builds up to the national clean-up campaign set for this Friday.

Speaking at a clean-up campaign held in Mbare yesterday, the First Lady -- who was represented by Environment, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister Prisca Mupfumira -- said cleanliness must start at individual level.

"In line with the national clean-up campaign introduced by the President in December, Amai, has advised that cleanliness begins at individual and at household level, which is why we are here today," she said.

This saw officials from the First Lady's Angel of Hope Foundation teaming up with Minister Mupfumira, officials from the Environmental Management Authority and Mbare community in cleaning Majubheki houses, Shawasha Flats, farmers market, main bus terminus and Mutare bus terminus.

The First Lady, through Angel of Hope, also handed over an Amusement Park to Harare City Council for children in Mbare's Matapi area.

The Park consists of an assortment of children facilities such as swings and slides with a football pitch.

Speaking at the official launch of the park, Angel of Hope Foundation chief executive, Mrs Busi Marandure said the park was meant to discourage children from drug abuse and other vices.

"We created this amusement park specifically for children, where they can play alone without any interference from others.

"We also want to isolate them so that they will not associate with drug abusers and gangsters because children are our future," said Mrs Marandure.

She said her organisation will continue complementing Government's programmes, which include assisting communities as well as keeping them clean.

Mrs Marandure, however, called on Harare City Council to guard against vandalism of the park.

Harare City Council town clerk Engineer Hosiah Chisango applauded the gesture by Angel of Hope saying it fitted well with the municipality's vision of regenerating Mbare to a better community.

He said the Amusement Park, was one such development that is expected to change the look of Mbare as part of the Sunshine City's vision to be a world class city.

Meanwhile, the First Lady and patron of Women in Tourism is expected to officially launch a Women's Desk in the Ministry of Environment, Tourism and Hospitality Industry today.

According to Tourism Minister Prisca Mupfumira, the launch of the national chapter incorporates all provinces and is a follow up to the provincial chapters launched last year. The desk seeks to increase women's participation in the industry.