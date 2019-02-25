Zimbabwe: Muskwe, Benyu Boost for Young Warriors

YOUNG Warriors coach Tonderayi Ndiraya has received a major boost following the availability of 10 Europe-based stars, including England-born Zimbabwean starlet Admiral Muskwe, ahead of their Under -23 African Cup of Nations football qualifiers next month.

The Under-23 AFCON finals will be held in Egypt later this year.

Muskwe of English Premier League side Leicester City and Kundai Benyu, who is at Scottish football giants Celtic, are the highlight names in the latest list of professionals available to do duty for the Young Warriors.

The Young Warriors have a date against Mozambique in March's back-to-back qualifiers, marking a return to junior international football after a lengthy absence.

Early this month Ndiraya told this publication that the availability of the Europe-based stars will be critical to his team's aspirations with their leagues already running contrasted to the Zimbabwean league which is still on an off-season break.

The former Ngezi Platinum Stars head coach recently told The Herald that he is in possession of good news after ZIFA told him that there are 10 players plying abroad whom he can include on his cast.

"I am told that there are 10 players based in Europe who we can choose from and that is good news as I have always said that it is my wish to assemble a very strong squad.

"Of those 10 we have players like Martin (Mapisa), (Kundai) Benyu and (Admiral) Muskwe.

I am told there are all available for selection.

"But like I said we will not only be choosing players based on the countries they are plying their trade but we look at their competence to do the business for the team.

"So for now as the technical department we are doing a research on those players who are available for selection before we come with a provisional 30-man squad.

"We have many players who are doing very well also playing in this country and I think we will come with a very strong squad and after we are done with the assessment, I think we will be able to make a proper comment about the team," said Ndiraya.

Hamburger SV Under-19 central midfielder Jonah Reinhard Fabisch (Jnr) has also committed to play for Zimbabwe and the Young Warriors coaches might be willing to run the ruler over the German-based midfielder.

There is also Martin Zulu and Sharma Bako who are both playing in Germany.

Ipswich Town defender Tristan Nydam has represented England at Under-18 and Under-19 levels but the versatile player, who is also comfortable playing in midfield, has committed his senior career with the Warriors.

Ndiraya said no one will be overlooked if they are eligible but will be given a chance to prove themselves in his team.

"We are still in the process of identifying a team and like I said we want the best and we will give all these players a chance, we are looking at both locally and foreign-based players.

"Again what I want to make very clear, next week (this week) we are coming up with a list of maybe about 30 players but it does not mean that those who fail to make the grade have been overlooked, they will still have a chance and we will continue scouting for the best talent," he said.