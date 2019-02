Photo: Anele Mdoda/Instagram

Anele Mdoda on the Oscars red carpet.

Cape Town — M-Net's host Anele Mdoda made her Oscars red carpet debut.

The television presenter spoke to A-listers as they breezed passed on the red carpet on the finale of the awards season. Anele looked breath-taking in a dress by Juan William Aria.

She even made a cameo on talk show host Jeannie Mai's Instagram Stories.

Catch Anele at the Oscars on Monday at 20:30 on M-Net Movies Premiere (DStv 104).

Source: The Juice