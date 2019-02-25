Namibia: Stars Hit Five Past Pirates

AFRICAN Stars and Black Africa were joined by Tura Magic and Tigers in the semifinals of the Standard Bank Top 8 Cup after the quarterfinal action over the weekend.

Stars and BA won their matches in contrasting style, with Stars thumping Orlando Pirates 5-0, while BA scraped home with a 1-0 victory against Eleven Arrows.

On Friday, Tura Magic beat Mighty Gunners 2-1, while Tigers beat Unam 1-0 on Thursday evening.

In the late match on Saturday, Stars ran riot against an ineffective Pirates team.

Roger Katjiteo opened the scoring when he headed in a cross by Youssouf Ibroihim, after Pirates keeper Donovan Gainub failed to clear the ball.

Ibroihim made it 2-0 shortly with a terrific header from a corner to give Stars a 2-0 lead at the half time break.

The one way traffic continued after the break as Crispin Mbewe made it 3-0 when he turned in a cross early in the second half.

Panduleni Nekundi opened his account shortly after coming on as a substitute, when Pirates failed to clear a loose ball in the box and Nekundi pounced to blast it in the net.

Striker Aubrey Amseb made it 5-0 in the closing stages when he headed in a cross from the right wing.

Pirates also had some chances, especially after Desmond Isaaks came on as a substitute, as he twice hit the crossbar with powerful shots, but they failed to find the net.

Aubrey Amseb received the man of the match award, but their Comoran winger Ibroihim also had a great match.

Black Africa, by contrast, found much tougher opposition in Eleven Arrows, who were quite unfortunate to have a goal disallowed.

McCartney Naweseb and Vitapi Ngaruka came close for BA early on, while Nawaseb was a constant danger with his probing runs.

At the other end, Arrows had a great chance when veteran striker Rudolph Bester split the defence with a great pass but Nghilifavali Shimaneni blasted the ball over the bar.

Bester was once again in the thick of things when he sent in a great cross early in the second half which Shimameni stabbed into the net at the far post, but Arrows' elation soon turned to despair when the goal was disallowed for offside.

In stead it was BA who took the lead on 70 minutes when Naweseb pounced onto a loose ball from a corner to shoot it into the corner of the net.

Arrows pushed hard in the final stages, but BA managed to hold on for the win and a place in the semifinals.

On Thursday night, striker Salomon Omseb scored both goals as Tura Magic beat Mighty Gunners 2-1.

The match got off to a hectic start as Omseb put Magic ahead after only three minutes, but Olzen Ameb equalised with a great shot barely two minutes later.

Both teams had more chances in the second half, but it was Omseb who finally took his when he headed in the winner with 13 minutes to go.

Mighty Gunners pushed hard in search of the equaliser, but Magic's keeper Mervin Kasetura kept their lead in tact with some great saves.

On Thursday night Tigers also made the semifinals with a 1-0 against Unam.

Despite the narrow scoreline there was lots of action with lots of chances at both ends while both teams had a goal disallowed.

Llewellyn Stanley blasted wide for Tigers early on, while at the other end, Tigers keeper Emmanuel Emmanuel pulled off a fine save from a Willem Mwedihanga pile driver.

Muna Katupose and Absalom Iimbondi both missed great opportunities for Tigers towards the end of the first half.

Tigers' persistence nearly paid off when Katupose scored on 54 minutes but it was disallowed for offside, and 10 minutes later Unam also Edmund Kambanda also had a goal disallowed for offside.

Stanley finally opened Tigers' account with a great shot with eight minutes to go and although Mwedihanga hit the crossbar from a free-kick in the final stages, Tigers held on for the win.