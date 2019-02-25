Malawi: Chaponda Hails Mutharika for Credible Choice of Running Mate

Former minister of agriculture, George Chaponda, has described as the best decision the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) presidential flagbearer Peter Mutharika has made so far in picking Everton Chimulirenji as his running mate.

Chaponda, who is legislator for Mulanje South West Constituency, said the DPP has a loyal and committed member of the party as second to President Mutharika.

Speaking at Chisamba School in TA Nthiramanja in Mulanje, Chaponda said Mutharika was "very considerate by looking at other regions because he could not choose someone from the south since he is already a president from the region."

Chaponda said the decision of President has underlined the fact that DPP is for all Malawians he wants unity, and inclusiveness of every one regardless of tribe or region.

"He also looked at Chimulirenjis capabilities and saw potential as he has successfully worked as deputy defence minister, full cabinet minister of social service and other senior positions in the party," Chaponda said.

On loyalty Chaponda said Chimulirenji has been in the party since 2005 and never left when others dumped the DPP after the death of its founder late Bingu Wa Mutharika.

He therefore said the whole party is behind the choice of Chimulirenji and believes that he will compliment Presiden's dream to develop the country.