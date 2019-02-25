Namibia: Miller and Vorster Crowned National Champs

Alex Miller and Michelle Vorster were on Sunday crowned the Nedbank national mountain bike champions after impressive individual performances.

The route started at the IJG Trails at the Waldorf School in Avis to Farm Windhoek, south of the capital.

Miller was a comfortable winner in the Elite Men's category over 70km, finishing in two hours 55 minutes four seconds, while Tristan de Lange came second in 2:57,27 and Xavier Papo third in 3:11,11.

Miller told Nampa after the race that it was his first time riding alongside De Lange in the MTB championships, which made him give it his all as he decided to break away when they reached the 65km mark.

In the Elite Women's category, Michelle Vorster won her fifth successive title despite intensive competition from South African rider Cherie Redecker, whom she beat in the sprint to the line.

Vorster won in a time of three hours 32 minutes 17 seconds, with Redecker one second behind and Irene Steyn third in 4:22:48.

Speaking to Nampa after the race, Vorster said this year's championships was the toughest as Redecker gave her stiff competition throughout the race.

"I really enjoyed the route today. Cherie was a good competitor who led the race most of the time, but I managed to catch up with her, then won it after hard work throughout the race. This race is good preparation for me as an athlete ahead of the Africa Championships that will be held in Ethiopia later this month," she said.

Redecker told Nampa that the MTB course used on the day was one of the best and she enjoyed every moment of it.

"I knew it was going to be tough, because I just arrived from Germany two days ago and the altitude was against me for not acclimatising well, but credit should be given to Michelle for giving me a good ride," Redecker said. - Nampa