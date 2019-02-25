Sudan: Mumtaz Meets New Walis

Khartoum — The Federal Government Minister, Hamid Mumtaz, pointed out the coming stage an important and crucial one that necessitates keenness and transparency.

During his meeting Sunday at his office with the newly-appointed military Walis (governors) of the states, the minister called on the new Walis (governors) to take over from their predecessors along with the plans, reports and structures of their respective states and to direct the ministries' directors to run the work in this stage, indicating that the executive directors shall run the work at the localities.

The meeting has reviewed the role of the Federal Government Ministry toward the states, especially with regard to the coordination and communication with the center and their duties in the coming stage.

He gave a briefing on the chamber's law and structure, besides the duties of the Walis (governors).