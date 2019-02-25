Sudan: President Al-Bashir - State Is Surpassing Historical Stage

Khartoum — The newly appointed Walis (governors) of the states were sworn in Sunday before the President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, and in presence of the First Vice - President of the Republic, Lt. Gen. Awad Mohamed Ahmed Ibn-Auf, and the Chief Justice, Abdul-Majid Idris.

Addressing the Walis (governors) after the oath taking ceremony, President Al-Bashir affirmed that Sudan is currently surpassing a new historic stage which necessitates exerting efforts and working seriously and honestly to maintain the nation's security, stability and prosperity.

He renewed his confidence on the capability of the new Walis (governors) to carry out their tasks properly, indicating that that their selection has come after scrutiny and confidently.

He affirmed the keenness of the state to support the new Walis (governors) in carrying out their duties and realizing the aspired goals.

Meanwhile, the Wali (governor) of Khartoum State, Lt. Gen. (Police) Hashim Osman Al-Hussein, has spoken on behalf of the new Walis (governors) appreciating the confidence of the President on them to carry out the duties of the Walis.

He affirmed commitment of the Walis (governors) to realize the state's goals in preserving the security and stability in the states and to provide services in cooperation and coordination with the communities in the states.

He said that the current stage is an exceptional one and necessitates determination and decisiveness through the law.

It is to be recalled that the new Walis (governors) are:-

- Lt. Gen. (police) Hashim Osman Al-Hussein as the Wali (governor) of Khartoum State.

- Lt. Gen. Al Mohamed Salim as the Wali (governor) of Gezira State.

- Maj. Gen. (Rtd.) Al-Tayeb Al-Musbah as the Wali (governor) of Nahral-Neil State.

- Lt. Gen. Ali Mohamed Gerenat as the Wali (governor) of Kassala State,

- Maj. Gen. Al-Mardi Siddiq Al-Mardi as the Wali (governor) of North Kordofan State.

- Maj. Gen. Mustafa Mohamed Nur as the Wali (governor) of the Red Sea State.

- Lt. Gen. Ahmed Khamis Bakhit as the Wali (governor) of the White Nile State.

- Maj. Gen. Issa Abdalla Idris as the Wali (governor) of Sennar State.

- Lt. Gen. Yahia Mohamed Khair as the Wali (governor) of the Blue Nile State.

- Maj. Gen. Mohamed Adam Al-Negay as the Wali (governor) of the Northern State.

- Maj. Gen. (Rtd.) Al-Naeem Khidir Mursal as the Wali (governor) of North Darfur State

- Lt. Gen. Ahmed Ali Abu-Shanab as the Wali (governor) of South Darfur State.

-Lt. Gen. Mohamed Manti Anjar as the Wali (governor) of South Kordofan State.

- Maj. Gen. Khalid Nural-Dayem as the Wali (governor) of Central Darfur State.

- Lt. Gen. (security) Dukhral-Zaman Omer Mohamed as the Wali (governor) of Central Darfur State.

- Brig. (security) Mubarak Mohamed Shamat as the Wali (governor) of Gedarif State.

- Maj. Gen. Muhalab Hassan Ahmed as the Wali (governor) of West Darfur State.

- Maj. Gen. Suleiman Mukhtar Haj Al-Mekki as the Wali (governor) of East Darfur State.