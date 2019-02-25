Khartoum — The National Council of Ministers Sunday issued a decision appointing Ambassador Badr-Eddin Abdallah Mohamed as the Undersecretary of the Foreign Ministry, Dr. Fatima Ahmed Fadul as the Undersecretary of Ministry of Social Development anf Malik Bashir Mohamed Al-Hussein as the Undersecretary of the MinistryTransport and Urban Development.
Sudan: Council of Ministers Appoints Undersecretaries of Ministries
