Sudan: President Al-Bashir Appreciates Firmness of Relations Between Sudan and Central African Republic

Khartoum — President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, has appreciated firmness of the relations between Sudan and the Central African Republic and assured the keenness of Sudan to strengthen further the bilateral relations for the interest of the two nations.

During his meeting Sunday at the Republican Palace with the Speaker of the Central African Parliament, Al-Haj Musa Lura, President Al-Bashir has appreciated the keenness of the Central African Republic to achieve peace in its lands.

Al-Haj Lura said in a press statement that he discussed with the President of the Republic the implementation of peace agreement that was signed between the parties in the Central African Republic, appreciating the keenness of Sudan to help solving all the African issues and to realize peace in Africa.

The Central African Speaker indicated that he conveyed to President Al-Bashir the thanks and appreciation of the President of his country for his role in realizing reconciliation between the parties in the Central African Republic and the positive role which is being played by Sudan and the partners for achieving security and peace in the region.