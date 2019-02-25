24 February 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Musa and Ambassador of Kuwait Discuss Bilateral Relations

Khartoum — Assistant of the President, Musa Mohamed Ahmed, and the Ambassador of Kuwait to Sudan, Bassam Mohamed Al-Gabandi, on Sunday discussed the bilateral relations between two countries and ways to strengthen them further in all domains.

The meeting also reviewed implementation of developmental projects in East Sudan and outcome of the Donors Conference for East Sudan which was held in Kuwait in tthe year 2010.

The Ambassador of Kuwait has appreciated firmness of the relations and cooperation between Sudan and Kuwait in all fields.

