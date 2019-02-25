Ethiopia: PM Abiy Holds Discussion With Community Representatives

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed held discussion with more than 3, 000 community representatives drawn from five regions at the Office of the Prime Minister today.

The Office of the Prime Minister revealed that Premier Abiy discussed with representatives of Harari, Gambella, Beninshangul Gumuz, Afar and Somali regional states on exploring the foundations and trajectory on the ongoing reform.

During the discussion Prime Minister Abiy highlighted that the age old structural problems cannot be changed overnight.

He said that it requires time to build institutional capacity that can carry the reforms by the government and the will and commitment of the people to engage actively and proactively in the democratization process.

It was recalled that Prime Minister Abiy has conferred with central committee members of five regional political organizations on Friday.