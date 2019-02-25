23 February 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: President Al-Bashir Declares State F Emergency

President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, has declares the sate of emergency all over the country for one year and dissolution of the national accord government and the governments of the states.

In an address he directed to the Sudanese nation from Republican Palace Friday evening, President Al-Bashir pointed out he will assign a government of competence to accomplish and to enhance the economic situation.

The President of the Republic has called on the National Assembly (Parliament) to suspend the carrying out of the constitutional reform toward paving the ways for constructive dialogue and pure national initiatives.

