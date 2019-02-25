Gambia: Scorpion-Hopeful Seejou King Signs in Denmark

Seejou King has signed a deal in Denmark, Foroyaa Sport can report

The 26-year-old left-back departed Sporting Lisbon in 2016 whose reserves he'd played for, for three years before switching to the Portuguese second tier, a spell of which was short-lived leading to his return to Denmark.

Trials with clubs at the Danish Super League registered little success leading to his move to the third tier BK Varta on a short term deal prior to his latest switch to Akademisk BK in the same league.

Born to a Gambian parent, King has been on the radar of the Scorpions for a while during Raoul Savoy's tenure as national team boss.