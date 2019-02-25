Gambia: 2 Doctors Trained On Infertility Treatment in India, Ready to Serve Gambia

press release

Two Gambian medical doctors who were funded by the Fatoumata Bah Barrow Foundation (FABB) to undergo a three-month training on infertility treatment in India, have returned home to serve the public at their respective posts.

Dr Masirending Njie of Serre Kunda General Hospital and Dr Momodou Nyassi of Bansang Hospital, were on Wednesday February 13th 2019, received at the airport by Ms Betty Saine, Communications and Logistics Officer of the Foundation. In collaboration with Merck Foundation, FABB Foundation facilitated and fully funded the training of the two doctors in this area that is considered to be of key health concern to Gambian couples.

The training came through the foundation's health initiative and it is geared towards complimenting the efforts of Government through intervention in key areas, with support from the Ministry of Health and Social welfare.

Ms Betty Saine thanked the doctors for their commitment and patience to undergo the training in India. She assured them of the Foundation's commitment to facilitate more of such trainings for other doctors in other areas, in future.

"We hope what you have learned from your training, and that the knowledge will benefit every couple going through infertility issues in The Gambia," Ms Saine said, expressing the hope that another team would soon follow.