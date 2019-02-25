Namibia: 'My Big Fat Mouth' Is Makaza's First Comedy Solo and It's Free

Taap the Guy is officially Tapiwa Makaza the man in 'My Big Fat Mouth'.

Making his headlining debut at The Kitchen this Wednesday in a production that draws its name from his verbal diahorrea and 'fat Jay Z lips', the young comic's show is set to traverse the hilarity of his personal life, current events, race, relationships, religion, politics, pop culture and more.

Having grown up on Free Your Mind's monthly stage and performed around the world after bouncing onto the scene at the tender age of 15, the fact that Makaza hasn't actually headlined his own show may come as a surprise.

"During my high school years at Windhoek High School I had one man shows in assembly and used to kill it in front of a couple thousand students and teachers there," he says."I consider this to be my first ever official one-man show because the audience I had in the school had to be there for school and work! This is the first one-man show I'm having where people leave home to come and see me live."

Calling in the big guns to usher the laughing public into his show via social media, Makaza's online campaign features short sound bites from local stars such as Top Cheri, Stefan Ludik, Nga-I, Big Mitch and JBlack with artists, friends and entertainers from all around the world encouraging Namibians to be there.

"At this point it might just look like I'm showing off that I have a few beds to sleep in on every continent in the world but it's just my way of doing promo for my show," he says.

Eager to achieve what he calls his "one-man stamp" and graduate from being a "comedy laaitie" to one of "the big guys", Makaza says the pressure is on but only slightly more than usual.

"I feel like talent-wise I have always been ready to deliver something like this, but now I think my name, brand and fans are like "neh man this guy is taking long," Makaza says.

"The pressure is always on, even if I'm just doing five minutes at some family gathering. They say you don't really love it if you don't get nervous each and every time. I love it. The nerves only last until I'm up on stage though, there I feel at home."

Hosted by local MC Anne 'Miss AnneDastood' Hambuda and produced by Mr Slick, the show is a proud moment for the producer.

"Tapiwa is one of our most experienced comedians," says Mr Slick. "He's been sidelined a lot due to his age but this is a step in the right direction for his growth."

Inviting the young and upbeat, the student and the professional as well as those who have been following Makaza's career since his school days, Mr Slick figures we're in for treat.

The target market for "an awesome comedy show" and a "a night of laughs" according to Makaza, however, is simply...

"Anyone who likes free things!"

'My Big Fat Mouth' will take place on Wednesday, 27 February at The Kitchen (Freedom Plaza 1990) at 19h30 for 20h00. Entrance is free. Follow Tapiwa Makaza on social media for more information.