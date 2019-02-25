Somalia: Three Police Officers Arrested for Torturing Journalists in Mogadishu

The government now says it has arrested three police officers for mistreating 2 two torturing two journalists.

In the February incident, Saeed Qarafa and Abdullahi Dahir both working for Kulmye Radio were assaulted by police as they gathered news in Mogadishu.

The two were tied up to the ground by soldiers as they tried to cover road construction event.

Human Rights for Journalists (HRJ) fingered the government for stifling the freedoms of expressing and journalists' rights.

Somalia has been on the spotlight globally for being one of the most dangerous places to work in the world for journalists.