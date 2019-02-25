Namibia: Man Found Guilty of Murdering Baby Son

A Gobabis man who claimed his three-month-old son accidentally sustained a fatal head injury when the boy slipped out of his hands and fell to the ground, has been found guilty of murder.

In a judgement delivered in the Windhoek High Court on Wednesday last week, judge Nate Ndauendapo rejected the version that Dawid Amseb placed before the court during his trial as "clearly false beyond reasonable doubt", and convicted Amseb on counts of murder and assault.

Amseb denied guilt on the charges of murder and attempted murder at the start of his trial in October last year.

He was charged with murder in connection with the death of his son, Dube Morao, at Gobabis on 30 March 2017, and also faced a count of attempted murder in connection with an assault on the boy's mother, Asina Morao, on the same day.

Testifying during the trial, Morao told the court Amseb was quiet and looked angry on the morning of 30 March 2017. She said it was cold and Dube was crying, and she asked Amseb to cover the baby's head, but he then told her she would still see that she would cause him to be locked up by the police that day, before he grabbed her by the throat and throttled her.

Morao said she managed to push Amseb away from her, and he then picked Dube up, threw him to the floor, and also tried to kick the baby lying on the floor before she managed to grab him from behind and prevented him from further injuring the boy.

According to Amseb, though, he had picked Dube up because he wanted to take the baby with him after a quarrel between him and Morao. He said Dube slipped from his grip and fell to the ground when Morao grabbed him.

Dube suffered fatal head injuries. A medical doctor who also testified during the trial told the court the injuries could not have resulted from a mere slip from Amseb's arms as claimed by him, judge Ndauendapo noted.

He also noted that according to other witnesses at the scene, Amseb did not try to help the baby after he had fallen to the floor. In addition to that, a police officer who was summoned to the scene testified that Amseb, when asked why he had hit Dube on the ground, answered: "I wanted to kill the kid."

Judge Ndauendapo found that Amseb's behaviour before, during and after the incident showed that he wanted to kill Dube. On the charge of attempted murder, however, he noted that Morao was not injured in the throttling and did not need medical treatment, and found that Amseb did not intend to kill her. Amseb was found guilty of assault, though.

Following the delivery of the verdict, Amseb's trial was postponed to 6 March for a presentence hearing.

Amseb, who is being kept in custody, is being represented by defence lawyer Mese Tjituri. State advocate Hesekiel Ipinge is prosecuting.