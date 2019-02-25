Namibia: We Have Lost Our Gem - Hamuteta Family

IT WAS heartbreaking when speaker after speaker at Helao Gideon Hamuteta's memorial said she had been their only glimmer of hope.

The 22-year-old lost her life when she was stabbed five times in the chest by her boyfriend, Paulus Nghipulenga, who also slit her throat with a knife at the family home at Ongwediva's New Reception last Sunday.

Helao was a third-year student teacher at the University of Namibia's Hifikepunye Pohamba campus at Ongwediva.

Her family were inconsolable during the memorial service held at Eefa Doukadona on Friday.

Helao's sister, Saara Hamuteta, who was with her shortly before her death and who spoke on behalf of the family, said there was no word or name to describe a parent whose child has died.

Saara said they had no words, and that their hearts were heavy. She added that it was unnatural for a parent to bury their child.

"It goes against the order of life. The idea that older people are more likely to die first while the young still have many years to look forward to, is the norm.

"We were shocked and confused. She died a horrific death. Our hearts refuse to accept that she is no longer with us. My sister was bubbly, quiet and hardworking at home. She was also gifted at school. We have lost our gem," Saara said.

She narrated that the Sunday before her death, Helao called her, saying she needed help with her modules.

"When I got to her place, she was smiling as though she was not in trouble. I helped with the school work, and while she was busy typing, I took a nap, and then I heard someone shouting "Gideon", and I thought I was dreaming. I then told her that someone is calling her, and she stood up. "I could hear the guy speaking for a very long time until I woke up. I didn't hear her voice, except when she shouted: 'I said I do not want anymore'.

"I went to the kitchen to see what the problem was, and he said it had nothing to do with me. He was speaking through the kitchen door burglar bars since it was locked," Saara said.

She added that Helao then went back to the room, and Nghipulenga left as soon as he realised she was not alone. Even then, Saara said, Helao did not look troubled, and continued to cook lunch.

"I then left for Okalongo, and only woke up to the news at around 04h00 the following day," Saara said. "As a young person, you should at least tell one or two people in your life about what is going on. Listen to advice from your parents, even when you feel they are old-school. No parent should bury their child. Also, young people should know that you cannot buy love."

A family member, Iipumbu Nangolo, said Nghipulenga is a heartless killer who has no remorse, and who travelled from Windhoek to commit such a gruesome murder.

Nangolo called for a stiff punishment for people like Nghipulenga, and pleaded that he should not get bail. Nghipulenga (27) appeared in the Oshakati Magistrate's Court on Tuesday on a charge of murder. The court denied him bail.

Oshana regional crime investigations coordinator, deputy commissioner Hilya Haipumbu, said Nghipulenga turned himself in at the Ongwediva police roadblock.

He had allegedly tried to commit suicide by hanging himself with his shoelaces before he handed himself overto the police. Helao was laid to rest at the Old Ongwediva cemetery on Saturday. She is survived by both her parents and 12 siblings.

- tuyeimo@namibian.com.na