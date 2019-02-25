Namibia: Mother, Son Arrested Over Dagga

A SWAKOPMUND mother (57) and her son were arrested on Saturday after they were found in possession of dagga and cultivating dagga plants at their home for manufacturing medicinal cannabis oil.

The duo was charged with possession of and dealing in cannabis, possessing dagga seed and cultivating dagga plants, and possession of cannabis oil. They are being kept in police in custody at Swakopmund, and will appear in the town's magistrate's court today.

Police deputy commissioner Edwin Kanguatjivi confirmed the incident to The Namibian yesterday.

Sources within the police's drug law-enforcement unit and the neighbourhood watch, which were part of the discovery and seizure of the drugs, told The Namibian that the son, who is in his 20s, was stopped and searched by the law-enforcement officers. They found eight grammes of dagga, with a street value of N$80, on him.

He then led them to his home at Swakopmund's upmarket Kramersdorf suburb, where they found his mother and questioned her.

She allegedly told them she was manufacturing oil for medical purposes, and the officers discovered 71 plants (weighing about 3,5 kg), and 26 grammes of seeds and oil, all with a total value of about N$22 000.

Possession or growing dagga is illegal in Namibia, although there is a strong advocacy that it should be legalised, as is the case in neighbouring South Africa. The argument is that it is very useful as a medicine, especially the oil, among cancer patients, and that the plant's components can be used for a number of products, while the cultivation thereof can result in employment creation and income generation that would also be key for the national economy.

The government is, however, not sold on the idea yet.