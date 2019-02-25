Namibia: Geingob Wants Diplomats to Account

PRESIDENT Hage Geingob has asked foreign diplomats in Namibia to honour their commitments, and account how the countries' relations and cooperation had improved the well-being of the people. The president made this call on Friday when he delivered his new year's greetings to the diplomatic corps at State House.

Geingob reminded the diplomats that 2019 was a "year of accountability" in which all three organs of state will account to the people for the work carried out over the past several years. He said diplomats equally should account for the promises they made when they came to Namibia, and say how Namibia's relations and cooperation with their respective countries had improved the well-being of Namibians.

According to the president, accountability is an integral part of governance, whether at national or global level. Therefore, diplomats should ensure that at the conclusion of their tour of duty, "our bilateral and multilateral instruments should lead to tangible results, and play a direct role in the improvement of the living conditions of our people".

"It is important that at both national and international levels, we honour the commitments we have made in order to remain accountable to the people, as enshrined in the United Nations Charter, which we all have subscribed to. As diplomats, you have an important role to play in bringing about conducive conditions that will facilitate the realisation of sustainable development goals," he said, adding that Namibia was ready to work with the diplomats. At the same event, the president emphasised that the enhancement of Namibia's bilateral, political and economic relations with other countries would create opportunities to further advance infrastructural development, "promote joint ventures, and expand cooperation in the areas of trade, culture, science and technology, as well as people-to-people contact".

Geingob added that cooperation should always be people-centred, with specific focus on the youth as the theme for the 38th SADC summit.

"Like other SADC member states, we are convinced that where there is inclusive prosperity and development, there is peace and harmony. Where there is poverty, hunger and deprivation, there will be conflict, displacement and subsequently migration," he said."Now is the accepted time, not tomorrow, not some more convenient season. It is today that our best work can be done, and not some future day or future year. Now is the accepted time for peace - Now is the accepted time for unity - Now is the accepted time for prosperity." Ambassador Anastas Kaboba WaKimba of the Democratic Republic of Congo, the acting dean of the diplomatic corps, commended the government's efforts to alleviate poverty, fight corruption and promote good governance. WaKimba also commended the government for holding a successful second national land conference, and said the countries represented in Namibia are ready to provide the necessary technical support to help Namibia implement the recommendations of the conference.