Namibia: Road Fund Borrows N$500m to Settle Debt

THE Road Fund Administration will borrow N$500 million from local financial institutions to pay contractors owed money by the Roads Authority.

The government will act as the guarantor, although it was not immediately clear which financial institution would be approached for the loan.

Roads Fund Administration (RFA) chief executive officer Ali Ipinge made the announcement on Friday at a media briefing in Windhoek.

The announcement follows reports that some government road projects were suspended after the RA failed to settle some road construction companies' invoices worth N$500 million.

The Namibian reported last week that the RA failed to settle the invoices after its budget for ongoing roads projects was cut from the proposed N$2,5 billion to N$1,2 billion in the current financial year.

The parastatal's budget was further cut after the works ministry's budget was reduced by N$344 million in October last year.

Ipinge said the RFA agreed, after consultations with the finance ministry, to borrow N$500 million through a government guarantee to pay the RA's outstanding invoices.

He explained that they agreed to pay N$250 million of the N$500 million to the contractors on Friday, and the remaining N$250 million would be paid "within a week or so".

"We felt that we could further support the government, provided the government will reimburse the RFA in terms of the facility that we will take up, plus related costs. We believe that this will help the road sector to ensure that ongoing projects are duly completed on time, and to avoid job losses.

"We are sure that the government will pay back the money in the space of 12 months," he said, adding that they have already received all outstanding invoices from the RA, and will pay the contractors directly.

This is the second loan that the RFA is taking up on behalf of the government to settle outstanding obligations.

Ipinge said in the past financial year, the RFA had borrowed another N$500 million on behalf of the government to settle outstanding obligations. He said that the government repaid the loan in full.

Roads Authority chief executive officer Conrad Lutombi on Friday said most of the outstanding invoices date back to October last year.

He had now engaged contractors to assure them that the RA was committed to settling the invoices.

"As from yesterday [Thursday], we found a solution, but that was confirmed today [Friday] that we will start paying the outstanding invoices, and we hope that by the end of next week, we will be done with the payment. We have agreed with the contractors that once we make this payment, they will resume work as from next week Monday or Tuesday," he noted.

Lutombi refuted claims that the projects from which the outstanding invoices emanated were not budgeted for, saying the projects in question started in 2015 and 2016, and most of them were near completion.

"There is no way our government could have started paying for the projects if they were not appropriated for. We cannot commit government on projects which are not approved. That would have been illegal. These projects went through the normal tender processes, and contracts were signed," he stressed.

Finance minister Calle Schlettwein has for years criticised the RA for committing the government to contracts of more than N$2 billion without following procedures, and claiming that they were made a priority by "the highest offices".

Schlettwein did not respond to phone calls and text messages sent to his mobile phone yesterday.

Confidénte reported last week that the government owes five companies around N$98 million.

This includes the N$25 million owed to the joint venture between Italian civil construction CMC and Otesa for the Windhoek-Okahandja two-way road, and the N$22 million owed to Unik/Thohi for the Swakopmund-Walvis Bay dual carriageway.

According to the newspaper, Nexus is owed N$28 million for the Isize-Luhonono road in the Zambezi region.

Chinese firm Zhong Mei is reportedly owed N$18,8 million for ongoing work on the Swakopmund-Henties Bay road.