Namibia: Eight Years in Jail Over N$4m Fraud

A WOMAN who admitted in the Windhoek High Court last week that she defrauded a former employer of more than N$4 million was sent to prison for an effective eight years when her trial came to a swift end on Friday.

A day after pleading guilty to 34 counts of fraud and one charge of money laundering, Stephanie Serfontein (49) went off to prison for eight years over the crimes that she committed over a period of nearly three years between October 2009 and July 2012.

On the 34 counts of fraud on which Serfontein admitted guilt on Thursday, acting judge Kobus Miller sentenced her to 13 years' imprisonment, of which five years were suspended for a period of five years on condition that she is not convicted of fraud or theft committed during the period of suspension. The judge also sentenced her to a five-year prison term on a charge of money laundering, but ordered that that sentence should be served concurrently with the sentence on the fraud charges.

Serfontein was jointly charged with her former husband Isak Serfontein (47), but their trials were separated when she pleaded guilty and he denied guilt on Thursday. He has to return to the High Court for a pretrial hearing on 20 March.

Serfontein admitted that she defrauded the company Ferrodrill, where she was employed as a senior administrator, in Windhoek from October 2009 to July 2012 by inflating the amounts on invoices received from creditors of the company, creating fake invoices reflecting the inflated amounts, and substituting the creditors' bank account details on the invoices with those of her daughter or her husband.

A total sum of more than N$17,6 million was paid by Ferrodrill into the accounts of Serfontein's daughter and Isak Serfontein, and out of that amount, a total of N$13,3 million was paid to Ferrodrill's creditors, while she and Isak Serfontein kept more than N$4,2 million for themselves, she told the court.

She also recounted that she used the money she received from the fraud for general living expenses, and to pay off debts she and her husband had amassed previously, when they were sinking into bankruptcy after a number of business ventures they had attempted had ended in failure.

Serfontein further told the court she wanted to stop stealing money from Ferrodrill at a couple of points, but each time Isak Serfontein blackmailed her into continuing by threatening to inform her employers at the company, and also her mother and children about the crimes she had committed.

The company eventually detected the fraud, and both Serfonteins were arrested in July 2012. They were granted bail after about three weeks in police custody.

According to Serfontein, she cooperated with the police from the time of her arrest, when she made a detailed statement to explain how she defrauded the company.

Acting judge Miller remarked during the sentencing that he was accepting Serfontein had shown remorse over the crimes, and that she accepted she had done wrong, and brought shame on herself.

Serfontein was represented by defence counsel Louis Botes, instructed by Sarel Maritz. State advocate Constance Moyo represented the prosecution.