Namibia: Was Shaningwa Over-Exposed?

THE NAMIBIAN is accused of promoting sexism, denigration of and gender-based violence against women. Really? So goes the narrative after our publication of a caricature of an unclothed Swapo secretary general Sophia Shaningwa.

Dudley Viall's cartoon illustrates how the ruling party's chief executive was left exposed (naked) by her politburo comrades, who for months allowed her to dictate from Windhoek the election of town councillors.

Okahandja and Rundu defied Shaningwa's imposition. Shaningwa then fired the elected councillors for defying Swapo. The politburo "stepped" in to reverse Shaningwa's decisions, as if they had no clue about what she was up to.

Certain prominent Namibians, including first lady Monica Geingos, have led the charge against The Namibian, interpreting the cartoon as sexist and tantamount to promoting violence against women. Taking the cue, some went as far as to legitimise the twisted narrative, even arguing for a boycott and mass demonstration against The Namibian.

We are used to people in positions of power and authority trying to create storms in teacups, or railing against The Namibian. And we often restrain ourselves from responding, lest we come across as overly defensive, or even arrogant.

After all, we promote critical engagement, and should thus expect the same open discussion about what we publish. In this spirit, we welcome informed debate, but doubt the cartoon warrants the outrage generated.

We believe there is a need to explain and clarify ourselves in light of the controversy that has erupted, not because of prominent figures who may have ulterior motives to manipulate the narrative to their advantage, but to their followers and/or our audience who may have joined the misleading campaign.

For the record: The Namibian has always been progressive (perhaps to a fault) in advocating gender equality. We have prominently reported on and condemned sexism as well as gender-based violence. Most of all, we are consciously opposed to the denigration of women in any way.

An example is our opposition to the olufuko festival, which Shaningwa continues to promote, despite it being unabashedly sexist and objectifying girls and young women. Olufuko 'teaches' girls to be in the service of men. It is an antiquated tradition that perpetuates gender inequality (in the guise of tradition and culture). No similar tradition preparing boys for 'manhood' has been revived.

Our cartoon of Friday was never intended to gratuitously portray a naked Shaningwa simply because she is a woman. Geingos had wondered aloud to her social media followers whether we would have published the cartoon if the secretary general was a man. Definitely, we would have done precisely the same.

Clearly, some have decided to misdirect the message and intent behind the cartoon.

Cartoons have long been part of and integral to political commentary. Like written satire, cartoon artists have greater latitude to make figure of speech illustrations, such as an emperor being naked. Cartoonists and other satirists make visual political commentary while poking fun at their subjects.

What is clear from some of those leading the charge is that their stance against The Namibian falls within the prescriptions of a government-issued statement by minister of information Stanley Simataa, demanding more "respect" for political leaders. They mislead by categorising as "insult" what is often robust criticism of those in public life entrusted with managing Namibia's resources.

The Namibian has been consistent in its vigorous coverage of the powerful, and in our no-holds-barred treatment of anyone misusing positions of power and influence. We are bound to irritate, and at times, even to offend. The cartoon in question depicts Shaningwa in modest pose, with no private parts exposed.

I approved publication of that cartoon not because it is to my taste, but as part of my obligation and privilege to judge what may overstep the boundary of civil engagement.

Lampooning, wit and humour must remain an essential part of our political discourse. After all, that is what politicians do, sometimes going as far as labelling opponents as Judas Iscariot, as former president Hifikepunye Pohamba did with erstwhile comrades in opposition.

Imagine a Namibia devoid of artists using serious issues to make us laugh at our follies, as the metaphor of Shaningwa having been 'disrobed' by her politburo comrades was meant to convey.

We ask our readers to see the caricature in the spirit in which it was intended, and not to allow twisted interpretations to derogate from the importance of freedom of expression.