Namibia: 'Lemon and Lime' Offers Brand Exposure

In the mid '80s, the American rap crew RUN DMC released their famous 'My Adidas' song, which gained them an endorsement deal from the iconic sneaker company.

This is but one example of the role sneakers played in urban arts and creative movements of the 20th century. Fast forward to Saturday when Doctatainment hosted their first ever 'Lemon and Lime' party - a hip-hop sneaker party which pays tribute to the inspirational sneaker culture and offers a platform for local entrepreneurs to showcase their products.

The DJ line-up for the night included Chinchilla, Loudima Dreamer and Pimenta.

Doctatainment's Ernest van Zyl shared that sneaker culture has, for many years, been closely linked to hip-hop and urban street culture in that it is embraced as an extension of one's individual expression of self.

He revealed that 'Lemon and Lime' is a replacement of 'Friday After Work' and will happen once a month at Trinity Lounge.

"We have been having this concept for about three years but we did not quite know when and how to execute it. Hip-hop and its elements suit the theme. That is why the concept is centred on the elements of hip-hop."

Van Zyl added that the monthly event will also serve as a platform for Namibian entrepreneurs to showcase their products. "Doctatainment will be doing a monthly call out through our social media, inviting merchandise entrepreneurs to come exhibit their products at this party. Brands exhibited at Saturday's event included Lokasi Keps, Gweri Vintage Collection and //Concept.

Miss Namibia, Selma Kamanya was one of the high profile personalities in attendance. She told The Namibian that she was impressed with the theme of the party. "It is giving brand exposure to young entrepreneurs. My highlight was seeing young people supporting Namibian brands. I like the fact that it is uniting young people on a business level, yet in a fun environment," said Kamanya.