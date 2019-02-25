Malawi: Uladi Says Chimulirenji Key to Mutharika's Re-Election With Landslide - Scorns Skc for 'Rebellion'

Ruling Democractic Progressive Party (DPP) vice president for the central region, Uladi 'Chenji Golo' Mussa, has said President Peter Mutharika's choice of running-mate in Everton Chimulirenji is "unprecedented" and "calculative," positing that it is key to the party's landslide victory in the forthcoming tripartite elections.

Mussa spoke at Masintha Grounds in the capital Lilongwe at a political rally where thousands attended, mostly, to catch a glimpse of Chimulirenji who was little known in the ranks and files of the country's politics before his appointment as Mutharika's right-hand man.

In his remarks, Mussa said the entire central region was over the moon and contented with the appointment of Chimulirenji.

He said: "The DPP family believes that Chimulirenji is the best person with all qualities of a leader one would look for in a runningmate."

Typical of Mussa, he took a swipe at state vice president Saulos Klaus Chilima (SKC) for impatience, saying he would have waited for Mutharika's ten year tenure to end before launching his presidential aspirations.

"The Malawi constitution gives powers to the President to govern for ten years and Chilima was supposed to wait for his [Mutharika] full tenure before his rebellion," said Mussa.

Speaking before him, DPP secretary general, Greseilder Jeffrey, said the party was going to be voted into power again because of the neumerous development projects it has undertaken in the past five years.

"This is why Malawians will vote DPP into government again," said Jeffrey.

Taking his turn, Chimulirenji reiterated his gratitude to the people of the central region for supporting him by coming to the rally in large numbers.

He then urged DPP faithful to restrain from violence, and concentrate on building a peaceful co-existence with other political parties.

"We need peaceful coexistence amongst ourselves and our friends," said Chimulirenji.