Africa: Centralized Governance Effecting Sanitation Projects - Mayors

On the sideline of the last African Water Association (AfWA) congress held in Bamako in 2018, the first Mayors Forum on Water and Sanitation was launched with the support of the African Ministers' Council

on Water (AMCOW) and the African Development Bank.The goal of the forum was to interact more and share ideas on how to better provide sanitation to their cities and communities. In its goal to establish

dialogue between mayors and local representatives around sanitation challenges faced at city level. At AfricaSan5 held in Cape Town, some mayors who were present at the Mayors Forum in Bamako took the

opportunity to highlight the progress the forum has made since 2018. Present were mayors from Dakar (Senegal), Kampala (Uganda), Bamako (Mali) and Brazzaville (Congo) and eThwkwini (South Africa).

The mayors said much progress has been made since then. The Kampala mayor for example explained that he at the beginning started a mayors union with the councils around Kampala to discuss issue of

sanitation. it has now grown and they are now looking to put up a platform that will now include all municipalities around the Lake Victoria region. Bamako mayor did thesame with the five other communities

around Bamako. this grew rapidly and the country now has a national forum for mayors. Even more interaction came from the mayor of Congo Brazzaville who on invitation by her counterpart in Cameroon's

Dchang in the Menoua region, she learnt of about recycling. She was so impressed by the project and did not miss the opportunity when the sponsors from Nantes (France)asked if she will be able to host the

next one. One thing all but the eThekwini mayors complained about is their inability to implement adequate sanitation programmes due to heavily centralized system of governance. Dakar for example lamented

that policies are made by the central government. She said Hygiene and sanitation are the domain of the central government and municipalities don't have the power to make decisions or punish defaulters.

These creates constrains on implementing any kind meaningful measures and if preasure is not brought to bare on governments, acheiving the goal os sanitation for all and eliminating open defecation by 2030

might just remain a pipe dream. At the end, all mayors agreed that working to gether and exchanging ideas and modern technology and cost effective ideas must be the way forward if the goal of 2030 is to be

achieved. They also agreed that more public-private partnerships are are needed.