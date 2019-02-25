Western Sahara: Opening of 8th Congress of National Union of Sahrawi Women

Awsard — The work of the 8th congress of the National Union of Saharawi Women (NUSW) began Saturday in the wilaya of Awsard, Saharawi refugee camps, which bears the name of Martyr Sidami Mokhtar Ahmed, under the theme "Together we march towards victory and liberation."

In a speech during the opening session, President of the Republic, Secretary General of the Polisario Front, Brahim Ghali, indicated that the Sahrawi woman had "a large contribution in the process of building institutions of the Saharawi State in vital sectors, like Education, Health, Administration and others", in spite of the difficult conditions induced by the Moroccan military invasion, campaigns of exaction and the situation of exile.

The President of the Republic recalled the dark date in the history of the Sahrawi people and humanity that of February 18, 1976, which saw a "flood of bombs of napalm and white phosphorus, banned internationally, in raids of Moroccan Royal Air Forces against hundreds of helpless Sahrawi women, children and elderly people in the region of Oumdrega ".

In addition to the participation of more than 500 delegates from different women's organization and a delegation from the occupied territories of Western Sahara, this congress is marked by a strong presence of foreign delegations (some 150 guests) from twenty countries from all over the world, as well as international women's delegations, according to the organizing committee.