23 February 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Republican Decree Appointing Dr. Mohamed Taher Aela National Prime Minister

Khartoum — The President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Hassan Ahmed Al- Bashir has issued a Republican Decree appointing Dr. Mohamed Taher Aila as National Prime Minister.

Sudan

