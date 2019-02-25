Sudan: Republican Decree Appointing Dr. Mohamed Taher Aela National Prime Minister

Khartoum — The President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Hassan Ahmed Al- Bashir has issued a Republican Decree appointing Dr. Mohamed Taher Aila as National Prime Minister.

Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.