Khartoum — The President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Hassan Ahmed Al- Bashir has issued a Republican Decree appointing Dr. Mohamed Taher Aila as National Prime Minister.
Sudan: Republican Decree Appointing Dr. Mohamed Taher Aela National Prime Minister
Sudan
Sudanese opposition groups, including the influential trade union association that is leading political protests against… Read more »
Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.