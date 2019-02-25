Sudan: Qatar Emphasizes Support to Darfur Peace Agreement

Khartoum — The Qatari Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense, Dr. Khalid Mohamed Bin Attia has asserted their support to Darfur agreement and all the work that speeds up all the remaining procedures.

Bin Mohamed noted in press statements, following his meeting at the Guests House with the President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer al- Bashir, that he has acquainted the President of the Republic with the horizons of relations of cooperation in the field of defense and the development projects between the Sudan and Qatar, conveying greetings of his Highness Prince of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al- Thani, expressing hoping that Sudan would enjoy more stability and prosperity.