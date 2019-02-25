Ethiopia: Political Parties Approve Covenant By Consensus

Addis Ababa — Ethiopian national and regional political parties have agreed on a covenant that governs their relationships.

The discussion that began two weeks ago ended yesterday.

According to the covenant, the general assembly and council are tasked will settle disputes among political parties.

National Election Board of Ethiopia (NEBE) Chairperson, Birtukan Mideksa told journalists that all regional and national parties have agreed on a covenant that governs them after extensive discussions.

Consequently, political parties that were formed as a Front, an alliance and coalition will be represented by three leadership each in the general assembly, it was indicated.

However, national and regional parties will be represented by two leaders.

The covenant allows each political party to delegate one member to the joint council, it was learned.

It also states that a general assembly and a joint council will be formed.

NEBE prepared the draft covenant the parties agreed upon by consensus.