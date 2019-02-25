Ethiopia: Human Rights Project Conducts Awareness Creation Workshop On Hate Speech

Addis Ababa — A workshop with a view to enhancing awareness on hate speech for social media activists was held here today.

Hate speech is becoming a potential threat to building of democracy in the country, Representative of Ethiopian Human Rights Project (EHRP) Atnafu said.

Opening the discussion, Atnafu Birhane stated that the workshop will raise awareness of social media users and the public on differentiating hate speech from criticism and freedom of expression.

Due to the dissemination of hate speeches through social media, conflict between ethnic groups and the displacement of people have been increasing from time to time, he added.

Atnafu noted extreme ethnic nationalism is one of the major causes of hate speeches in the country.

Key note speaker and Assistant Law Professor at AA University, Mesenbet Assefa said hate speech is targeted to harm particular ethnic, racial, religious, national and other social groups by insulting, ridiculing, denigrating, discriminating, intimidating and antagonistically prejudicing them.

Hate speech violates the right of minority groups, detracts and negatively affects the democratic discourse, and it is a potential for violent outcomes in the country, the Assistant Law Professor elaborated.

According to him, hate speech should be banned but should be carefully crafted not to undermine political speech and freedom of expression.

The key note speaker pointed out that separate legislation on hate speech, countering hate speech with evidence, recognizing the unique nexus between democracy and free speech, enhancing public awareness and conducting alternative regulatory responses like media and technological resolutions are solutions that reduce hate speeches in the social media.

Social Media Activist Mikiyas Bekele suggested that establishing independent media, amending divisive laws, revising educational curriculum to promote interaction among people, being voice for voiceless regardless of ethnic background of the victim, and enhancing public dialogue could reduce hate speech.

The workshop is organized in cooperation with Embassy of Canada to Ethiopia.